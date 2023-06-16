A 200-level student of Achievers University has wowed viewers with the creation of a biogas system

In a video shared online, he demonstrated how he successfully harnessed biogas from waste and utilised it to power his parents' kitchen

The clip of his incredible creation received over 7000 likes with thousands of engagements on TikTok

In a remarkable display of innovation and environmental consciousness, Tolushade Toluwani, a 200-level student of Achievers University, showcased his ingenuity by constructing a biogas system from waste materials.

In a video shared online, he demonstrated how the biogas generated from the system was used to power his parents' kitchen for cooking purposes.

Young boy generates gas from waste. Photo Source: TikTok/@user8961331674976

Source: TikTok

The groundbreaking solution showcased his technical skills and might address the rising cost of gas in the economy.

Viewers praised Tolushade's creativity and resourcefulness, recognising the significance of his invention in providing an alternative energy source.

In a time when sustainable solutions are becoming increasingly important, his biogas project was an inspiring example of harnessing renewable energy from waste materials.

His video has now generated over 7000 likes on TikTok.

Social media reactions on the boy's creative gas invention

@chiefoma said:

"Bravo...let the minister of technology give this guy a 20m naira grant...he will be great. bravo."

@nhot_mightype said:

"You try…you dey pay attention in class. Some of us just write exams, pass and comot.

@Lekan said:

"Your mate dey shouts send gift, share, like and your mate wey be girls dey shake yansh but you choose to show your talent...more wisdom and understanding."

@preciousuwagboi

"Guy if u're ready come to Warri Delta State and let me invest in ur business. we cam Start a company with this. Am serious, am not joking, am a Doctor..more wisdom and understanding."

