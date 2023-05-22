Students of University of Lagos has revealed how much they spend on a daily basis

In a TikTok video, some students said they spend as high as 5000 naira per day while others said they spend just 3000 naira

There are also group of students who do not go as high as the rest who admitted they only cough out just a thousand naira or 300 naira daily in school

The University of Lagos (Unilag) is one of the most prestigious and popular universities in Nigeria.

It is known for its academic excellence, research and alumni who have attained greatness in various fields.

The cost of being a student of Unilag

A recent TikTok video has shed some light on students expenses by asking some students of Unilag how much they spend on a daily basis.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows different responses from different students, ranging from 1000 naira to 5000 naira.

Some students said they spend as high as 5000 naira per day, which is equivalent to about 12 US dollars.

They explained that this amount covers their transportation, food, snacks, airtime and other expenses. Other students said they spend just 3000 naira per day, which is about 7 US dollars.

For some students, this amount is enough for their basic needs, such as food, transportation and recharge cards.

There are also a group of students who do not go as high as the rest who admitted they only cough out just a thousand naira daily in school.

The TikTok video has sparked a lot of reactions from Nigerians online, who have commented on the varying lifestyles and spending habits of Unilag students.

Some praised them for being smart and prudent, while others criticized them for being extravagant and wasteful.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Auntymandela reacted:

"Precious na d confirm babe.na only she no lie."

@The_guy_Qpld said:

"Precious no Dey chop?"

@Tonla wrote:

"Why the attack on Precious nau."

@tina_whlte commented:

"Dem suppose to dey sponsor precious."

Source: Legit.ng