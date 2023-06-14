Rave of the moment, Chef Dammy has been rewarded with a whopping sum following the completion of her cook-a-thon

A United States resident, who was impressed by her daring effort, gave the undergraduate the sum of N1 million

Fans and supporters of the chef hailed the kindhearted fellow while aiming a dig at her naysayers and critics

Chef Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, is set to smile to the bank as a US resident gifted her N1 million.

Influencer Maria Ude Nwachi made public the financial pledge to Dammy, saying it was from her client.

Chef Dammy gets N1m gift for her cook-a-thon. Photo Credit: @dammypas

Source: Twitter

Maria attached a message to further confirm the financial reward.

In the attached screenshot, the client explained that the N1 million was "support for Damilola's outstanding attempt at reaching a record in the Guinness Book of Records for longest cooking hours by an individual."

In the comment section, Maria allayed people's fears about Dammy's pastor hijacking the money.

She wrote:

"For those worried about the money being hijacked by her pastor...

"I will speak with Chef Dammy before I release the money to her. It will be sent directly to her account..."

She went on to reveal that the said client resides in the United States.

On Wednesday, Chef Dammy completed her cook-a-thon after 120 hours of cooking.

People react to the N1m gift to Chef Dammy

Nwadinigwe Ogochukwu Uzoamaka said:

"See Grace, I said it on my page....Big congratulations Dammy.

"Haters will hug transformer and wait God to bless others before blessing them.

"Positive energy activated."

Sunday Paul said:

"I know this your client in person, he is from ilupeju ekiti, the town that dammy just concluded her cooking.

"His mum is from Ngwa in Abia state and father from ekiti, bro bamise is a generous man."

Ugwu Faustinus Kelly said:

"We sabi waste money for this continent. Especially, Nigeria.

"God abeg in next life, carry me go even if na Norway."

Eze John said:

"Like play like play, this Dammy girl don hammer, people wer dey call her all sorts of name, I hope say una dey see am. Congratulations girl, learn to follow your dreams not minding what people are saying."

Queen Chima said:

"God bless you ma, Maria Ude Nwachi . You always have a good heart for humanity, irrespective of tribe.

"God bless the giver also.

"Congratulations Dami. Naysayers can't even stop you. Soar!!!"

Doctor offers Chef Dammy 2 weeks US cook tour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a doctor had offered Chef Dammy two weeks cook tour in the US.

Doctor Ayo Arojo's offer comes a day after he announced a donation of N500k to support the young chef.

Announcing the tour offer on Facebook, Dr Ayo looked forward to Dammy starting the process and drummed more support for her. Chef Dammy recently completed 120 hours of cooking at her Ekiti cook-a-thon.

