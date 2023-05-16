Three top Nigerian universities as emerged as the world's best according to the Centre for World University Rankings

The list, which was posted on the organization’s website on Monday, showed that 2,000 universities out of a total of 20,531 were ranked, with the global list comprising the other 1,008

The University of Ibadan, the University of Nigeria, the University of Lagos and the Ahmadu Bello University have been ranked among the best universities in the world according to the Centre for World University Rankings.

A total of 20,531 universities were ranked with 2,000 making the global list according to the list published on the website of the global organisation on Monday, May 15.

The University of Ibadan was ranked first in Nigeria and 1,163rd position in the global 2,000.

UNN was ranked second in Nigeria and 1,784th position on the global list.

UNILAG was ranked third in Nigeria and 1,875th globally while ABU was ranked fourth nationally and was placed number 1,881 on the global list.

Top five universities in the world

The top five universities in the world according to the ranking are; Havard University, United States; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States; Stanford University, United States; University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Accordingly, the rankings were based on research, employability, faculty and education rank.

Commenting on the national picture, the President of the Center for World University Rankings, Dr Nadin Mahassen said:

“While it is encouraging to see Nigeria making gains in the rankings, funding to further promote the development and reputation of Nigeria’s higher education system is vital if the country aspires to be more competitive on the global stage. Efforts must be made to ensure that Nigeria attracts top academics and students, that increasing enrollment numbers at universities come alongside increases in teaching capacity, and that tertiary education expenditure as a percentage of the national GDP steadily grows in the years to come.”

List of 20 best universities in Africa emerges

Meanwhile, the University of Cape Town in South Africa has emerged as the best varsity in Africa, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

In the second spot is another South African varsity, the University of the Witwatersrand.

Stellenbosch University is the third-best varsity according to the Webometrics ranking while the University of Pretoria occupied the fourth spot.

