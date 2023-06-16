A groundnut hawker has caused a stir on TikTok due to her extreme beauty and her passion for her business

The lady was carrying a tray of cooked groundnut on her head as she explained that her business is what feeds her

The video has got many people talking as they appreciate her beauty and praise her for working hard

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a beautiful Nigerian lady who sells groundnut.

TikTok user, Chidimma Mary shared the video showing when she went out to hustle in the streets.

The video shows the lady carrying a tray of cooked groundnut on her head and standing in the streets.

She said she just wanted to show people what she does for a living so that people won't gossip about her.

Her words:

"Have seen me with my groundnut on my head. You see me selling my groundnut. This is what gives me food."

Apart from her hustling spirit, another thing that attracted the attention of her fans on the platform was her neat dress.

She was wearing a beautiful gown that properly fit her body and made her look so cook.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as beautiful lady goes to hawk groundnut

@Vincent said:

"Dey play."

@nolonely said:

"If you accept me, I will bless you."

@user3999464517449 said:

"Where are you from?"

@Dansuki Effiom said:

"I want buy oo."

@user1216901176509 reacted:

"So sweet."

@user8867156178581 said:

"Nice. I like you and you are beautiful."

@sakaboute commented:

"May God bless your hustle nwa."

@young king reacted:

"Just dey play."

@donprince said:

"Beautiful babe continue hustle, I really love you."

@user80294836324054 said:

"I wish you all the best in your feature. Good one dear."

@use GPWEARS0 reacted:

"I love this baby girl."

