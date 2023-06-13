A video showing a woman’s incredible dance skills on high heels has gone viral on TikTok

The woman wowed the crowd with her stunning moves at a posh restaurant

The spectators cheered and applauded as they watched her dance on high heels with ease

A video of a woman dancing in high heels at a fancy restaurant has caught the attention of internet users.

The clip shared by @yourfavafricanyfa showed the woman impressing people with her amazing moves and balance.

The lady dazzles the restaurant visitors with her moves. Photo credit: @yourfavafricanyfa Source: TikTok

The lady decided to show off her skills on the dance floor, wearing a pair of stilettos and a nice dress.

Spins and twirls

She performed a series of spins, kicks, splits and twirls, while keeping her heels on the ground.

The video received thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users who praised the woman for her confidence and grace.

Some said they wished they could dance like her, while others joked that they would break their ankles if they attempted to do the same.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@chlomaa reacted:

"Nahh you definitely have to start dancing in heels class."

@user22195528810147 said:

"Amen i received my own marriage this year in Jesus name Ameeen marriage."

@pethramitchell wrote:

"Practise makes perfect . Teach me pls."

@user475858588585 commented:

"Wow....z leg work in hills were just likea vid."

@Drip Queen also commented:

"Doing legwork om heels."

@princessella:

"General moved wen her heels dance. Omg my love for you is really because of the heels."

@MrsFranklin:

"Baby.... You look like your dancing in the Spirit."

@pearl:

"Wow I love this foot work, it is amazing."

@VIktorlaApostoleanu

"What a beautiful woman."

Lady in native wrapper dances in electrifying way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elegant woman performed a sweet Makosa dance, and the 36 seconds video has gained 9.8 million views.

The electrifying dance video was posted on TikTok by @fantajoliemousso, and it quickly caught people's attention and spread like wildfire.

In the video, the lady used all the parts of her body while dancing to the Makosa tune. Her eyes, hands, legs, and waist all contributed to making her performance outstanding.

