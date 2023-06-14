A young Nigerian has got people congratulating him after he built a house for himself and furnished it to taste

The man was able to show every phase of the building process in a short TikTok video that got massive reactions

Among those who watched his clip were people who wanted to know if they could get his house plan

A young Nigerian man has shown people the house he built for himself at a young age as he showed the phases involved in the building process.

At the beginning of the video, the house was the foundation level. He monitored the site work till it was taken to the lintel level.

Some people wanted to have his house plan. Photo source: @omo9ixee

Source: TikTok

Well-decorated home with flat TV

He showed his car parked in front of the house after it was roofed. His roofing system was flat. The man (@omo9ixee) was so happy during the interior decor of the building.

The man spent millions furnishing the building with cool chairs and POP on his ceilings and a part of his walls.

Watch the video below:

Bricklayer built small house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer showed people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

Man built house for his mother

In other news, a young Nigerian man, @dozzy039, got many people praising him after he shared a video of the new house he built.

He captioned it, "Just for you mama nobody else worth am" to show it was for his mother. The clip showed that the construction was already done and painted.

Source: Legit.ng