Another Nigerian lady has announced her mission on Facebook as she aims to break two Guinness World Records

The young woman is determined to break the records for the longest home cooking marathon and most selfies in three minutes

While sharing photos of the approval message she received from Guinness, she pleaded with Nigerians to support her.

A Nigerian lady, Treasure Eleojo Abraham, has announced her intention to break two Guinness World Records.

The determined chef is hoping to break the world record for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon.

Lady receives approval from Guinness World Records Photo credit: Treasure Eleojo Abraham/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In addition, she also received approval to proceed with her mission to break a record for the most selfies taken by an individual in three minutes.

She shared her excitement with her followers and called for support and encouragement from everyone.

Treasure noted that she has been passionate about pushing boundaries, challenging limits, and achieving the extraordinary.

She plans to shatter existing records and set new ones with heart-pounding physical feats and mind-boggling mental challenges.

To make this happen, she called for support from friends, family members, and anyone who loves witnessing incredible achievements.

She believes that together, they can make history and inspire others to dream big and achieve the impossible.

Her announcement has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among Treasure's followers. Many have expressed their support and encouragement for her quest to break Guinness World Records.

Reactions as Nigerian woman aims to break 2 records

See the post below:

Guinness World Records breaks silence on Hilda's cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that as Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, gradually approaches the final hours of her cook-a-thon, Guinness World Records has dropped words of encouragement for her.

During her live session on Instagram, the handlers of the Guinness World Record page on Instagram dropped a comment to wish her Goodluck on her mission. "Good luck Hilda", the comment. A screenshot of the encouraging comment during Hilda Baci's live session was captured and reposted by @famousblogng on Instagram.

Excited netizens have stormed the comments section to root for the Akwa Ibom lady to achieve her utmost desire of being a world record holder. Abjluxuryhub said: "I don't know why, but seeing Hilda's post makes me feel emotional. Congratulations in advance, girl! I'm surprised that Nigerians are so supportive. I swear, our lousy leaders are the real issue."

Source: Legit.ng