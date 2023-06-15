A businessman has expressed a desire to give Happie Boys the sum of N4 million but attached conditions to it

Happie Boys had cried out that they wish to return to Nigeria months after OPM pastor sponsored them to Cyprus on scholarship

The boys claimed they did menial jobs in Cyprus and dropped out of school as the scholarship fund was no longer forthcoming

A businessman, Dennis, has given Happie Boys an 'open cheque' of N4 million in reaction to their outcry and saga with the OPM pastor.

Happie Boys had spilled the beans about their botched Cyprus scholarship on social media, dragging their beneficiary, Apostle Chibuzor Ugochinyere in the process.

The businessman challenged the Happie Boys to two things. Photo Credit: @XBrianDennis, Instagram/@happie_boys1

Source: Instagram

Their outcry led the OPM pastor to place curses on them which he later went back on, but this did not stop the lads from ranting on about him.

Dennis, in a Twitter post, gave Happie Boys conditions to meet in a bid to get the N4 million. He said they should make public their first semester results in Cyprus and that the results should be good. He wrote:

"I am willing to donate N4m to the Happy Boys if they show us their first semester results and it is good."

See his tweet below:

People react to the businessman's offer to Happie Boys

@DARLK18 said:

"At least mk dem debunk the pastor talks seems na gaslighting.....i wish dem fit prove am wrong."

@AkinwoleKunel said:

"When the pastor post there picture few month ago time . One guy comment I don’t see this boys in class."

@deetchyna said:

"E no good.

"Find who the first semester good normally and donate. Una don come again."

@ShellyKings1 said:

"Baba na 180k I dey find for like 2months now for school fees and project. Baba abeg show mercy reach my side ."

@DroidPostBlog said:

"But why student to fail 6 out of 7 courses?

"Not like you were working to support yourself in school. It's a scholarship."

@mayiogu said:

"Forget it. Boys that are shouting “my fans” are not ready to ready book."

@francis_az1 said:

"Good character and good public perception is not overrated. I doubt if they can claim this money."

@FlodyMani said:

"That school was the first problem I was telling my brother yesterday. Instead of them going abroad why not stay in Nigeria and learn. Them no day buy results and marks for abroad o."

Abroad doctor offers to help Happie Boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor had offered help to Happie boys.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 13, Doctor Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu criticised Omega Power Ministries (OPM) founder Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere for raining curses on the lads.

The Nigerian humanitarian based outside the country slammed the pastor for acting like a demigod, saying the money he used for the boys and his family were offerings and tithes, not his resources.

Source: Legit.ng