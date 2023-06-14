A TikTok video showing a husband feeding his wife as she breastfeeds their child on a bus has become an online sensation

The footage captured the couple’s journey to another destination and the man’s gesture of giving his wife food while she nursed the little baby on her lap

The new mother kept opening her mouth to accept the food as she fed her child at the same time

A heartwarming video that captured a husband’s loving act of feeding his wife while she was breastfeeding their child on a public bus has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok.

The clip by @big_emoni1 showed the couple’s sweet moment during their transit to another place and the man’s kindness of offering his wife bites of food as she was holding and nursing their little baby on her lap.

Couple's lovely moment together at a transit. Photo credit: @big_emoni1. Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Husband feeds breastfeeding mom

The new mother gratefully opened her mouth to receive the food from her husband as she simultaneously fed her child with her breast milk.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many social media users who saw the video appreciated the husband for her kind gesture.

The video has so far generated thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Omonkhegbele737 reacted:

"God bless him. She is feeding their baby nd he is feeding her. God bless their home feeding her."

@Sunny364784 said:

"That could be us. But na you want Otedola."

@chefblink wrote:

"God please bless this guy first before me so he can continue to take care of his family."

@Bigchychy28 commented:

"Love full everywhere na you dey find OG aza money."

@Annchiwanta commented:

"This is natural love."

Man makes love to his wife, gets her pregnant after they filed for divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman who wanted to divorce her husband has been impregnated by the same man she wanted to leave.

The man and his wife were said to have agreed to go their separate ways, and they approached a court to end their relationship.

According to the post on Twitter, the man's wife left the house and checked into another apartment away from her husband.

Source: Legit.ng