On Tuesday, June 13, the Guinness World Records declared that Nigeria's Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon

The body said Hilda cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes as against the 100 hours of evidence she submitted

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to post their reactions to the cheering news and to congratulate the chef

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting after the Guinness World Records declared Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The chef received the good news from the record body on Tuesday, June 13, effectively ending weeks of anxious waiting.

Hilda Baci holds the record for the longest cookathon. Photo credit: Hilda Baci and GWR.

Source: TikTok

As she waited for the records to be verified and confirmed by the Guinness World Records, another Nigerian started cooking in Ekiti.

The new entrant, named Chef Dammy, has reportedly cooked for over 104 hours, and she has vowed to reach 120 hours.

Dammy's cookathon has been plagued by controversy and condemnation from some quarters.

Nigerians celebrate Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media reacted to the win by Hilda Baci. Many of the reactions congratulated her and praised her tenacity.

See some of the reactions below:

@OgbeniDipo said:

"Congratulations Hilda Baci, Guinness World Records holder."

@RayoKasali commented:

"Congratulations Hilda Baci on your Guinness World Record fest. Thank God she aimed way beyond the previous record to 100hrs and that gave her 93hrs 11mins."

@ChumaNnoli said:

"Hilda Baci did her research, set her target, trained and prepared well, and then delivered on her cooking ambition and now she's a Guinness World Records holder."

@RealDreylo commented:

"Hilda is officially a Guinness World record holder!!!! At last a WIN. Congratulations Hilda queen."

@OMarthiat said:

"Thank God say una quick talk the reason for the deduction. Una for hear am today. Congratulations Hilda."

@aproko_doctor said:

"Congratulations, Hilda Bassey. It was not an easy feat."

Video shows Hilda Baci crying

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci cried when she got the news that she was now the new record holder.

A video that trended on social media showed when she shouted out and cried for joy.

She attributed her massive win to God and gave Him all the glory.

Source: Legit.ng