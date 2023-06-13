Caroline Reeves and Eddie Lamm were high school sweethearts in the 1950s, but they broke up and married other people

They reconnected in 2022 after 63 years of separation and fell in love again

They got married in 2023 at the age of 82 and 85, exchanging rings from their prom night

It may sound like the plot of a romantic movie, but for Caroline Reeves and Eddie Lamm, it is their true story.

They were high school sweethearts in the 1950s, but they broke up after a few years and lost touch for more than six decades.

As fate would have it, they married in 2023 after 63 years apart. Photo credit: CBS News Source: CBS News

Source: UGC

Blossoming love after 63 years

Now, they are newlyweds at the age of 82 and 85, sharing a love that is blossoming 63 years after they first met.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reeves and Lamm met in 1956 when Elvis Presley was on the jukebox, and President Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House.

They fell in love at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, where Reeves thought Lamm was the cutest boy on campus, and Lamm was smitten by her beauty.

The only meal he ever bought her back then was french fries and Coke, but she didn’t mind.

She wanted his high school class ring as a symbol of their commitment.

Chasing their dreams apart

However, she never got the ring. Lamm had big dreams of flying planes in the U.S. Air Force and joined ROTC at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

He didn’t know how to say goodbye to Reeves, so he didn’t. He kissed her one last time in her driveway and left without a word.

Married another man

Reeves was heartbroken and cried all night. She later married another man in 1961 and became Miss Nashville 1959.

She traveled the world, worked as an interior designer and a magazine writer, and wrote three novels.

Lamm also married another woman in 1959 and served 21 years as a KC-135 pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He had two sons with his wife Polly, who died from ALS in 2017.

Reconnecting again

In 2022, Lamm googled Reeves and found out that she was also widowed.

He decided to send her a greeting card with his phone number, hoping that she would call him.

She did. They talked for hours and rekindled their old flame. They decided to meet again in person and had their first date at a 1950s-inspired restaurant where they danced to their favorite songs.

They realized that they still loved each other and wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

Married in June

They got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2023 and married on June 3, 2023, in Westerville, Ohio.

They exchanged rings that they had engraved with their names and the date of their prom in 1957.

“We feel young again. We keep our minds going and we’re active and we have fun and laugh and tease and cut up and just want to just live as long — the best life we can live,” she said.

Lamm said he is grateful that he found his soulmate again after so long.

“She’s my angel. She’s my everything," he said.

Find the story on CBS here

Nigerian lady cries out as online lover visits her for the first time, chats surface

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a frustrated young lady has revealed how her first meeting with her online boyfriend shattered her heart.

According to her, she decided not to travel for the holidays because her online boyfriend was coming to see her.

However, she regretted the meeting as she discovered the young guy was broke and not as wealthy as she thought.

Source: Legit.ng