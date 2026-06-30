Breaking: Trump Aide Announces Number of Jihadists Killed by US Troops in in Nigeria
- Sebastian Gorka claims US troops killed 199 jihadists in a recent operation in Nigeria
- Operation marks Trump's counterterrorism strategy against threats to Americans and Christians
- US forces recovered valuable intelligence equipment during the successful counterterrorism mission
Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to United States President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, has claimed that US troops killed 199 jihadists during a single operation in Nigeria.
Gorka made the disclosure during an interview with Marissa Streit, chief executive officer of PragerU, a US conservative media organisation, aired on June 24.
While discussing America’s counterterrorism efforts, Gorka said the operation formed part of President Trump’s approach of responding to threats against Americans and Christians, The Cable reported.
“I can talk about this because it’s been declassified. The president is not nation-building; he’s not going around the world like some lunatic neocon saying, ‘we will turn the world into America,’” he said.
“But if you’re threatening Americans, or if you’re targeting Christians because they’re Christians, he has a very strong message to send to you.”
US: Operation details remain unclear
Gorka said he watched the operation from the situation room and described it as a major counterterrorism success, Vanguard reported.
“Three weeks ago in Nigeria, and I watched it live from the situation room. It was like being in a Tom Clancy movie, but it’s better because it’s real. I watched our operatives kill 199 jihadists in one operation,” he stated.
It was unclear whether he was referring to the May 15 joint US-Nigeria operation that reportedly killed senior ISIS figure Abu-Bilal al-Minuki or another military action in the Lake Chad region.
Gorka also said US forces recovered a large amount of electronic equipment during the operation, which he described as valuable intelligence material.
“That is priceless, because now our experts are taking apart all of that information, looking at how ISIS is communicating with each other,” he added.
He said the US would continue working with African countries to tackle terrorism and security threats.
Troops rescue abducted NECO candidates
Previously, Legit.ng reported that troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have rescued ten National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates and teachers in Borno State.
Legit.ng reports that gunmen abducted students during SSCE at Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, causing widespread panic.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944