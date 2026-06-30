Sebastian Gorka claims US troops killed 199 jihadists in a recent operation in Nigeria

Operation marks Trump's counterterrorism strategy against threats to Americans and Christians

US forces recovered valuable intelligence equipment during the successful counterterrorism mission

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to United States President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, has claimed that US troops killed 199 jihadists during a single operation in Nigeria.

Gorka made the disclosure during an interview with Marissa Streit, chief executive officer of PragerU, a US conservative media organisation, aired on June 24.

Counterterrorism operation by US forces leaves 199 jihadists dead. Photo credit: Sabastian Gorka

Source: Twitter

While discussing America’s counterterrorism efforts, Gorka said the operation formed part of President Trump’s approach of responding to threats against Americans and Christians, The Cable reported.

“I can talk about this because it’s been declassified. The president is not nation-building; he’s not going around the world like some lunatic neocon saying, ‘we will turn the world into America,’” he said.

“But if you’re threatening Americans, or if you’re targeting Christians because they’re Christians, he has a very strong message to send to you.”

US: Operation details remain unclear

Gorka said he watched the operation from the situation room and described it as a major counterterrorism success, Vanguard reported.

“Three weeks ago in Nigeria, and I watched it live from the situation room. It was like being in a Tom Clancy movie, but it’s better because it’s real. I watched our operatives kill 199 jihadists in one operation,” he stated.

It was unclear whether he was referring to the May 15 joint US-Nigeria operation that reportedly killed senior ISIS figure Abu-Bilal al-Minuki or another military action in the Lake Chad region.

Gorka also said US forces recovered a large amount of electronic equipment during the operation, which he described as valuable intelligence material.

“That is priceless, because now our experts are taking apart all of that information, looking at how ISIS is communicating with each other,” he added.

He said the US would continue working with African countries to tackle terrorism and security threats.

Troops rescue abducted NECO candidates

Previously, Legit.ng reported that troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have rescued ten National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates and teachers in Borno State.

Legit.ng reports that gunmen abducted students during SSCE at Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, causing widespread panic.

Source: Legit.ng