A video showed Chef Dammy tired as she bent over her kneels to rest a bit while her food kept cooking

A young Nigerian man who shared a video online asked people to keep praying for her so that she can hit her 120-hour target

Many people who reacted to her video said that she should have waited a bit before challenging Hilda Baci's 100-hour record

A video shared by @the_esiaga has captured the moment Chef Dammy who is on a 120-hour cooking challenge got tired.

In a recorded clip of her live session, the lady bent over with her hands over her knees. She shook her head to show she was already tired.

Some people tried to encourage her online. Photo source: @the_esiaga

Dammy got tired while cooking

After relaxing for a few seconds, she tried dancing a bit to encourage herself. Her assistant went about his activities. The food she had on the stove kept cooking.

Mixed reactions trailed her tiredness as some tried to compare her challenge to Hilda Baci's 100-hour cooking period. The video was shared by @the_esiaga.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Black Diamond said:

"Make she remember say Hilda cook over 100 meals even more then self this one way I they always see beans for this chef Dammy I nor come understand."

thatgirleverywhere said:

"Next time she won’t have bad belle."

Folacakesandpastries said:

"They have started charging pple 1k bfor they can eat food . No more free food."

ngegeba_guyguy said:

"Go girl, you will be recognized by Guinness book of records and you will be an inspiration to young girls out there. The sky is not your limit."

Kimberly said:

"So it’s not even to break Guinness world record but to break Hilda baci’s, this is very unnecessary."

Queen said:

"I am from Ekiti but dammy am not in support of this feregede wey you dey cook but then go girl."

Darsh86 said:

"I personally think she should have waited maybe next year or something and let Hilda shine. This is unnecessary but gd luck to her!"

TukizOZ said:

"My girl off gas make you go sleep.who send you to cook."

@black is beautiful said:

"God is your strength, i wish you well."

