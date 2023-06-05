Hilda Baci got many of her fans commenting on her cooking video in their thousands as she made rice and stew

The lady used a demarcated pot to cool the meal, with the stew in a section slightly staining the white rice beside it

Nigerians in her comment section tried to guess the first person she cooked for after she completed her cooking marathon

A short video showing famous Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, cooking rice and stew with fresh fish inside the same pot has stirred massive reactions online.

Making a hilarious voiceover, the lady said that after standing and cooking for four days, expectations of her have gone her.

People tried to guess who she cooked for. Photo source: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

With her recent cooking exploits, the lady said most people would expect her always to have a standard camera to film her cooking, not a camera phone.

Hilda said she could not resist using her phone when making rice and stew. She asked people to guess the first meal she made after her cook-athon.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below as Nigerian tried to hazard guesses:

The Artist herself said:

"You did English breakfast for Ama that scrambled eggs, waffles,sausage, ice cream."

Olamide said:

"You made stew for Ama."

Iconic said:

"Ofada rice sauce for your future husband."

akosua Jessinta 36 asked:

"Pls what is the name of the stew?"

emmanuelibe302 said:

"Soup for enioluwa."

soulsongstrezz242 said:

"Omo. I love this pot na."

vivian chris wondered:

"Is this oil or stew."

Kenny said:

"THE STEW HAS STAINED THE RICE."

the real king said:

"Ahh so fast."

lummy361 said:

"Noting Una wan tell me this food no fit sweet."

John Zino said:

"This your pot make sense oo. especially during this èmilokan season."

Source: Legit.ng