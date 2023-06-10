Chef Damilola Adeparusi also know as Dammy showed people at the early morning of Saturday, June 10, that she up to 120-hour task

The chef danced as she hit 31 hours during her cooking session in Ekiti with the support of people around her

Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the lady as she is focused on beating Hilda Baci 100-hour record

A Nigerian lady and chef in Ekiti state, Damilola Adeparusi, who started a cooking journey to beat Hilda Baci's 100 hours record has not cooked for 31 hours.

The lady is still going strong as she danced during her live cooking session on Instagram. She also has new clothes for the day. She is indeed going strong.

Chef Damilola danced as she crossed 30 hours of cooking. Photo source: @spiritworldglobalmission.

Source: TikTok

Support for the chef as since grown since news of cooking hit the social media on Friday, June 9. As of the time of writing this report, over 300 people were watching her live video on Instagram.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@kepal07 said:

"Even in the midst of the hate. I wish you well."

@Ebukar1 said:

"Still not an easy task, good luck to her."

@FRANCIS__GOZIE said:

"Make sure you guys don't break any rule stated by @GWR. Support all the way."

@adewoyeangel said:

"I hope they sha hâve cctv footage."

@Mhopo27 said:

"Please keep going. Òlodumare is with you."

@Turboking14 said:

"But why did she off gas to pick beans,,I hope she know the rules of the game and I hope she is not doing this in vain."

@LokomotiveFx said:

"Na error you dey always fine... watin den dey talk watin you dey talk."

Moment Hilda Baci hit 100 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Baci paused her cooking marathon after she surpassed the old record held by Lata Tondon for several hours. The previous record for the longest hours a person had cooked was 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

Hilda set up a new one as she hit 100 hours mark. Social media platforms have been agog with news of her success.

Her live video feed on Instagram went on a break. Nigerians expressed admiration at her strength to set a new whole record.

Source: Legit.ng