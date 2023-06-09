A woman shared a funny relationship contract that her boyfriend sent her on Twitter and it went viral

The contract had six sections that covered topics such as exclusivity, personal needs, and termination

Many users found the contract amusing, relatable and worth having

A woman shared a hilarious contract that her boyfriend sent her to set some rules and boundaries for their relationship.

The contract, which @_chiisom posted on Twitter, went viral and received thousands of likes and comments.

Boyfriend sends relationships contract to girlfriend via email. Photo credit: @_chiisom Source: Twitter

People begged for contract to be sent to them via email

The contract had six sections: exclusivity, living arrangements, income, bank accounts, personal needs, and termination.

The couple agreed to be in an exclusive relationship, live separately, keep their own income and bank accounts, have two date nights and two romantic activities per month, and end the agreement if one party breaks up.

Some of the clauses in the contract were quite funny, and some are appeared candid.

The tweet quickly gained attention from other users who found the contract amusing and relatable.

Some praised the couple for their sense of humor and communication skills, while others shared their own experiences with relationship contracts or simply begged the contract to be emailed to them too.

The contract was a creative way for the couple to express their love and commitment to each other, as well as to make each other laugh.

It also showed how important it is to have clear expectations and boundaries in a relationship, even if they are written in a humorous way. The contract may not be legally enforceable, but it certainly made a lot of people smile.

Find the Tweet about the contract below

