A young lady has broken down in tears while recounting her heartbreaking experience during childbirth

According to the lady, her baby's father ended their relationship on the same day she gave birth to their child

The sad woman revealed how the young man dropped all her things at the hospital without giving her a dime

A young Nigerian lady has shared her sad experience after her relationship with her lover crashed abruptly.

According to the young mother, her lover decided to end their relationship after she gave birth to their child.

She painfully revealed how the young man visited her at the hospital and dropped all her property without giving her any money to take care of herself or their child.

In her words:

"Those of you who had normal breakup should be happy. Mine was on the day I gave birth. He drop all my things in the hospital penniless."

Social media reactions

@dolapo442 said:

"It has been two years now, I never healed. I lost my baby the day I gave birth, he left after a week. May God heals all broken heart."

@cutepre2 stated:

"Please don't cry forget about him nd take care of your baby cause am also a victim of this but now I nd my baby are very happy without him."

@faithemdoh23 said:

"Ur own even do, u still enjoy pregnancy with am until u born na ,my own dem abandon me when am 4 month pregnant up still now my baby is 2 month old."

@fatimayusufsalami commented:

"Don't cry mine was wen i was 3months pregnant after my 4 months pregnancy was miscarrige and God another he left wen i was 3months now my baby is 1year."

@adejohmartina said:

"My dear I no it's not going to be easy, but just be strong for your baby and also put your trust in God almighty everything will be fine.he will pay."

@relindis5 added:

"Same like me dear. He told me "I dash you the pikin. My baby will be a year old on the 24th of December. She is the best thing that has ever happened."

Watch the video below:

