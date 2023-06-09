Nigerian chef, Sunday Okwe, has expressed his intense gratitude to his boss, Hilda Baci, for making him a star

Ever since the cookathon ended, Hilda Baci has not ceased to promote the works of the chef via her IG page

An appreciative Sunday took to his Instagram page to announce his profound gratitude to Hilda for not neglecting him

It is often said that hard work and perseverance are the main keys to becoming successful in life.

Sunday Okwe, a young Nigerian chef who recently rose to the limelight has proven this in a rather emotional way.

Chef Sunday Okwe appreciates Hilda Baci Photo credit: @chefsunnyokwe/Instagram.

Sunday worked as a kitchen assistant during Hilda Baci's four-day cooking spree at Amore Gardens, Lagos.

His name began to ring a bell after his overwhelming support and assistance during the chef's cookathon were observed.

Sunday did not only work as an assistant but also extended his job to become a source of motivation and strength to the determined record-breaker, Hilda Baci.

He was seen in several viral clips either wiping sweat off her face or encouraging her to be strong.

In a recent video, weeks after the cookathon, the chef appreciated Hilda Baci for promoting him and making him more popular through her IG page.

He pleaded with fans to pen words of gratitude on his behalf to Hilda Baci who hasn't ceased to promote him since the cookathon ended.

Just a few moments ago, Hilda Baci also shared a video of the chef on her Instagram story to promote his works.

"My popularity now is overwhelming and a great opportunity. I give God the glory for that. And Miss Hilda, shout out to her for supporting me because without her I will not be this far", Chef Sunny said.

Netizens applaud Chef Sunday over his dedication to assisting Hilda Baci

Juliana_okrikem said:

"Well done my Igede brother, God will continue to lift and send more destiny helpers your way, keep been you."

Okrikaplanet wrote:

"Our chef is looking so fresh, God is good."

Tesero872 stated:

"Rooting for you Chef Sunny. No stopping. Keep moving."

Krownofhonourcreations said:

"You are doing amazingly well. God is with you all the way!"

Smartphonephotographyboss added:

"This made me cry. God will help you and take you far. Keep up the good work and don't let anyone turn your back on Hilda."

Karisempireandhouseholds said:

"Thanks to Hilda and congratulations to you for being a good person."

Watch the video below:

