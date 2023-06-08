A funny video about a chat between granny, kids and their mums has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the mum of the kids said their grandma was mean to her when she was little

Two of the kids who were girls took their mum’s side, but the other kid who was a boy took his granny’s side and said that was not true

A very funny video that showed a family chat between some kids and their mums has warmed hearts.

In the video, the kids’ mum told them that their grandmother was not nice to her when she was a kid and did bad things to her.

Hilarious night conversation between grandma, mother and the children. Photo credit: @bella_twinnies Source: TikTok

Boy defends grandma against mother

Two of the kids who were both girls agreed with their mum and said their grandma was wrong to do that, but the other kid who was a boy disagreed and said his grandma was lovely and would never do that.

Find the video about the funny conversation below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the funny conversation below:

@Xtyn reacted:

"Even to dis cuss this with your mum and kids you are blessed my dear. Love her more. I wish to see my own someday."

@Jinsah said:

"The boy is clever."

@3hagdHonourable wrote:

"My darling you're investing real good educational value in your kids."

@AdonisSammy commented:

"This granny is not saying the truth."

@Emmanuella also commented:

"Why cant we see the other person?"

@Privatelifecom:

"I Dey on granny syd."

@iftynoelle:

"what a parliament.

@zahrababangidadak

"Pls I want to see that gentle man behind the camera plssss."

@DeBarons:

"This is exactly my mom88 now she's busy spoiling my children after brong hash on us. African parents."

@user747474858584:

"Please can i see the other person th at's supporting granny. 1 love the person."

@Kellygad1:

"It's obvious grandma is guilty but she got a good lawyer."

@user44845857577575:

"I love this convers ation can't wait to come back to Nigeria l and have this convers ation with my own kids and my mom."

