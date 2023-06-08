A clip of two waitresses having fun dancing at a restaurant has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the first woman who started dancing did some amazing moves before the other woman joined her for a bit

The clip was not very long, but the two women showed how much they liked dancing and how good they were at it

A lot of people watched and liked a clip of two waitresses who were dancing with joy at a restaurant.

In the clip, the first woman who got on the dance floor wore a black dress and did some amazing moves with her arms and legs before the other woman came to join her for a short time.

Two waitresses show their dancing skills. Photo credit: mariavagas

Source: TikTok

Two waitresses match each other's moves

The other woman also wore a black dress and matched the first woman’s moves perfectly.

The clip was not very long, only a few seconds, but the two women showed how much they loved dancing and how talented they were at it.

They smiled and laughed as they danced and made everyone happy.

Watch the video of the two waitresses

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the lady dancers below:

@mlnl89.I reacted:

"That makes me really happy right now. I want it that way too colleagues."

@INURSE"snail said:

"On colos dancing."

@Klaragenug wrote:

"Fun at work is so important, life is sweeter."

@Naschatan commented:

"Sam, oh how sweet dancing connects."

@BIGJOEW also commented:

"Happiness is free.Wow enjoy mom's."

@WrenleyJohnson:

"That's how we roll. Wow nice moves."

@StephanleAmoah:

"Heya…this song hits, you have to move."

@user9316613105215:

"They know how to enjoy them self's keep it up.

@yettyyJanet:

"Give them. You got better moves than me cute video."

@PeterErlc:

"Wow nice never knewu could dance the colos dance."

@GoldenBoy:

"This is tooo cute ecE."

Source: Legit.ng