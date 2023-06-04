A TikTok video of a stunning soldier with a curvy figure dancing and twerking has gone viral

The soldier impressed viewers with her incredible moves as she shook her hips from side to side with energy

Her dance performance has captivated many people and they have complimented her extensively on her unique skills and confidence

A captivating TikTok video of a gorgeous soldier shared by @lanellyj with a endowed figure eight body dancing and twerking has gone viral on social media.

The soldier, who wore a camouflage uniform, displayed her amazing skills by shaking her hips from side to side with great force and rhythm.

Elegant soldiers dance passionately.

Source: TikTok

Mesmerising dance skills praised by many social media users

Her dance performance has mesmerised many people and they have showered her with praise and admiration on her unique skills and confidence.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered almost 10,000 with more than hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Find the trending video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Origixal reacted:

"Get it gorgeous"

@Javier said:

"WOW so cute can you do it again without uniforms just do it for me and for the nation. Go Queen!"

@juice boy commented:

"Is it hard to find daycares if you in the army?"

@user958585848 also commented:

"Can you wear pony tail now instead of bun in military orjust air force?"

@margie:

"A Queen and more period"

@Hanzo Lemon:

"Could u maybe give my grandma Jenny. Tulworts a shoutout? She turns 93 tomorrow and loves watching you!"

@user1665619413312

"Imma just walk away lol."

