A TikTok video of a robot that was attacked and looted on its way to deliver food has captured the internet’s attention

The footage shows the hapless robot lying on the ground, unable to get up, while no one comes to its aid until a man behind the camera intervenes

A man later confessed that he was responsible for the robot’s fall, claiming that it had attacked him

An amusing video by @filmtherobotsla of a robot’s unfortunate accident while delivering food has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The video captures the moment when the poor robot topples over and lands on its back, unable to move or get back on its wheels.

Austin the robot gets knocked over after its food was taken from him. Photo credit: @filmrobotsla Source: TikTok

Helpless robot

It looks around helplessly with its white eyes rolling, hoping for someone to rescue it, but no one seems to care.

Finally, a man behind the camera comes over and picks up the robot, while another man watches from a distance.

The second man later admits that he was the one who caused the robot to fall over, saying that the robot had assaulted him first.

The video has gathered over 700,000 likes with more than 10,000 comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Austin Abaga reacted:

"Poor austin."

@Smoke_Stack_Lightning said:

"Who would have thought that you would run into someone who hates these robots more than you?"

@EmmieF commented:

"So you're saying Austin's a POS?"

@Landon Page:

"I don't know who Austin is bro"

@Free9482:

"We sliding for austin."

@angelo:

"Bro just trying to make a living and he got attacked."

@user33784848484:

"I am sorry for what they did to you austin."

@TimmiTO732:

"Bro has a love hate relationship with the robot."

@Eelampapi:

"Nah when the robots take over this man is deff gonna b their first victim."

Man eats at restaurant run completely by robots orders & gets it delivered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a restaurant where robots serve the customers has caught the attention of many people on TikTok.

The video, posted by user @notkevinlasean, showed how he enjoyed a meal at the Robot Restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

The video began with a robotic waitress waiting for an order. The customers then placed their orders on the robot's chest then go back to their seat to wait for their food to arrive.

