A video of a group of soldiers dancing and shaking their waists has gone viral on TikTok

The female soldiers who appeared excited dazzled many people in the short video by showing their entertaining dance moves

Many social media users who saw it were thrilled by it and appreciated the soldier for taking the time out to thrill fans

A short and exciting video of three female soldiers dancing and shaking their waist has got many people talking on TikTok.

In the clips, the happy female soldier tried different dance moves and effortlessly executed it with precision.

Soldiers dance vigorously in front of camera. Photo credit: @alaanajohnson Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Happy soldiers

They also appeared happy to be dancing which indicated that it was something they considered as fun.

The video has gathered a lot of traction and it has been viewed by thousands with hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lady in US military uniform dances to Buga during work hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady serving in the US Army has stirred lovely reactions on social media after she danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

She did all that while seating behind a desk, she never left her chair as she rocked to the new hit song.

In the TikTok video, the soldier turned to face the camera and did the popular raised-shoulder-hand move that is commonly associated with the song.

Source: Legit.ng