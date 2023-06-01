In a touching and uplifting video, an American wife's long-awaited journey to Nigeria to meet her Nigerian husband unfolded in a joyous and heartfelt reunion

In an incredibly tender moment, the couple shared a loving kiss with a genuine affection for one another that is palpable in every gesture and expression exchanged between them

Many expressed their well-wishes to them and were captivated by the beauty of the American wife, showering her with compliments and praises

The video shared by @luckyandtanisha on Tik Tok captured the raw emotions and genuine love between a couple who finally met after being apart for long.

In the video, a gorgeous American wife was dressed in a blue and white tracksuit; she stood amidst a group of people with her luggage. She then conversed with a man who pointed toward her Nigerian husband after he appeared suddenly.

US lady flies into Naija to meet hubby. Photo Source: TikTok/@luckyandtanisha

Source: TikTok

Quickly, her face lit up with uncontainable joy, and her eyes sparkled with love and longing.

Without hesitation, she swiftly moved towards her husband, closing the distance between them with eager steps.

Throughout the video, the soul-stirring melody of "To Love You More" by Celine Dion played in the background, which added an extra layer of emotion and romance to the heartfelt reunion.

Netizens expressed their genuine happiness for the couple, rejoicing in the reunion that marked the culmination of their love story.

Social Media Reactions:

@oja2021 said:

"All our children in the diaspora are coming home to our warm embrace and pure love one by one. Welcome home, daughter of Africa. May ur stay b peaceful?"

@ajibolaadebowale1 said:

"Dis one na long distance marriage congratulations to you both."

@nkiru940 said:

"A big Big Big congratulations to you guys, May God bless your new home."

@sunshinc2 said:

"All I know is that she's just too gorgeous and what an amazing, pulchritudinous, sweet, and sensational smile."

@toniman40 said:

"And am planning to marry a Russian, I need to contemplate over it"

Watch Video:

Woman Flies Down from America to Nigeria, Marries Young Man

Meanwhile, in a related story, Legit. ng previously reported a woman flew from America to marry her young lover.

Excited about the trip, the woman looked so beautiful in a white gown during her wedding ceremony.

She filmed herself in an aeroplane moments before it touched down. Seconds into the video, the woman looked happy in her white wedding gown.

Source: Legit.ng