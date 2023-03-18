A short drama ensued during a wedding when a man stood on a ladder to kiss his wife after they tied the knot

The man is not short in the actual sense of the word, but his wife is taller than he is, so the ladder was deployed

It was a funny stunt pulled by his father-in-law, who was the one who stormed the stage with the ladder

A funny TikTok video showed when a man stood on a ladder so as to kiss his wife during their wedding.

In the video posted by @swagmotive, the ladder was deployed so that the man could properly reach his wife and kiss her well.

But the man is not short in the actual sense of the word, but his wife towers above him in terms of height.

Video shows man standing on ladder to kiss wife

If he did not use the ladder, he would still have been able to kiss his wife. It was the man's father-in-law who pulled the funny stunt.

As soon as the man and his wife were pronounced husband and wife, his father-in-law rushed into the stage with a small ladder in his hand.

Everyone laughed happily as the man obediently climbed on the ladder and his height instantly increased, and he kissed his wife.

The video has gone viral and attracted over 5 million views on TikTok as people describe the family as a happy one.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@April Sanchez said:

"Her dad had to make fun of him, best relationship."

@Rubia commented:

"Nothing wrong with a short King... look how happy everyone is."

@user2117535827180 said:

"Dad looks super happy to have him as a son-in-law..happy for the beautiful couple."

@Trinity Godfrey said:

"As soon as pops brought out the step stool, you know he is family even before the wedding."

@Jennifer Z said:

"How adorable!!!! There is nothing sexier than a man who does let height deny him love."

