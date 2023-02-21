A Nigerian man has taken to social media to showcase the new look of a young girl under his care

He said that she became his foster daughter six months ago and shared her old and recent pictures online

His excited display received massive reactions as some netizens commended his effort, while others blasted him for seeking praises

A Nigerian man identified as Adams Emmanuel McCoy has excitedly made public the young girl he adopted six months ago.

In the Facebook group Rant HQ Extention, he shared her old and recent pictures taken at the same spot.

He adopted her six months ago. Photo Credit: AdaMs EmmAnuel McCoy

Source: Facebook

He said that the old picture of her in a blue and white attire was the day he took her in, while the other one is how she looks at present.

Adams showcase got a mixture of commendation and condemnation from netizens on the platform. His post reads:

"My foster daughter the day I took her in / what she looks like now… it’s been 5 months now.. I had to go back to the same background just to take this photo."

Social media reactions

Aniekan Chuks Abasido said:

"But she's more naturally beautiful when she's originally in the village than after 5 years.

"But Thank you for taking care of her.

"Growth and development is constant both in the village."

Itz Imasylver said:

"The first pishure was taken with Itel p21 camera while the second pishure was taken with a beauty camera. The difference is the camera."

Chioma Akanegbu said:

"Were you expecting her not to grow? She's still in her growing age so wether you took her in or not, she'll still grow so zukwanike madame see what I did for this girl."

Tyra Bella Jay said:

"She’s so beautiful Weldone."

Momoh Y AB Outfit said:

"All this just for people to say you are a good person bla bla bla.

"6 month you are already posting.

"Dear people when helping the poor, please keep off the camera at times.

"Na go go reward you no be comments."

Alex Osondu said:

"Pls can someone help me to spot the change he wants us to see because am not seeing any changes here, abi eyes dey pain ni."

Source: Legit.ng