A lady has gone viral after posting a throwback video to show the transformation she has gone through

In the video, the lady posted a six-year-old photo which shows that she had a slim body back then

However, new photos she posted in the video show that she has gained some weight and become more shapely

A beautiful lady has sparked reactions on TikTok after posting a throwback photo and a new one.

In a video posted by @zazamahlase, her apparent aim was to show how far she has come in life after a period of six years.

The lady posted her six-year throwback photo. Photo credit: TikTok/@zazamahlase.

Her throwback photo taken six years ago shows a beautiful, slim figure. She posed outside with her handbag, black skirt and pink top.

Lady goes viral after posting her throwback photo

Obviously, the lady is very beautiful even in the throwback photo, but her current photos have sparked reactions.

In the new photos, the lady has gained weight, especially in the backside, which now looks more tushed.

Her curvy backside has raised questions in the minds of some TikTok users, and they said so in the comment section.

Others, however, admired her beauty and showered her with praise.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user3840642581503

"Tips please. How did you do it?"

@user5283105210491 said:

"You can't predict a girl, guys."

@Koketso said:

"You beautiful but the caption killed me."

@user8233076575807 said:

"Plug us. How did you get the nyash?"

@son of GOD and the GODS commented:

"From rural areas to urban areas."

@Tiishetjo said:

"Congratulations my sis, you were just hungry. I'm so sooryy."

@Fisiwe commented:

"How did you do it sis?"

@user7284398756660 said:

"God is good all the time."

@Ntokozo Dube commented:

"Vitamin D is very important for every lady."

@Monkey Shoulder said:

"It's like you downgraded from a plat screen to those old TVs."

@Girrafe blecy commented:

"How about nyash?"

