A young Nigerian man could not control his tears after his girlfriend suddenly dumped him for another man

A heartbreaking video shared on TikTok shows the sad man crying uncontrollably as he shared his pain

Some netizens have however thrown shades at him on TikTok for crying over a woman who dumped him

A Nigerian man identified as @cashjunior2 on TikTok has shared a heartbroken video via his official account.

Cashjunior lamented in the clip that he didn’t know break-up was a very hard thing to go through.

Nigerian man weeps over heart break Photo credit: @cashjunior1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to the young man, his girlfriend ended their relationship and it demoralised him and made him shed tears.

“I was thought break up was an easy thing but it’s more than I thought”, he lamented.

However, some netizens who watched the video taunted him for making a video of himself crying while others sympathised with him.

Social media reactions

@Only1demi reacted:

“The girl wey break ur hrt no do good but sisterhood is proud of her Na so we self Dey feel.”

@South Park reacted:

“See Wetin guy man Dey do online.”

@ZAMANNY KVNG said:

“How far you no Dey shame.”

@ said:

“So you guys heart too dey break. The girl wey do you this no good oo but I’m proud of her.”

@Leo reacted:

“Werey no Carry phone Boom then buy loud and thank me later.”

@Al_Fathia said:

“See the way I bust laugh ehnnn God forgive me but please stay awake and fine.”

@Emmy commented:

“This boi o. Na girl da make you cry.”

@Loveth said:

“Sorry dear u Get over it somehow with time.”

@Sam DIO reacted:

“I wish this was me. I break up she cry I just da laugh. I still da flex. We Gemini don’t Cry.”

@Sarah reacted:

“You see that word "time" It heals everything.”

Watch the video below:

