A black American family surprised son with billboard for graduating medical school

Their son was first doctor in the family and would serve as role model for their younger ones

Parents choose billboard location near son’s high school and church to inspire community

A Nebraska family celebrated their son’s graduation from medical school in a big way: by renting a billboard with his photo and congratulatory message.

Ryan Boyland, who graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in May, was the first person in his family to become a doctor.

Son graduate and was surprised with billboard. Photo credit: @abcnews Source: ABC News

Source: UGC

Special gift

His parents, Michelle and Roosevelt Boyland, were so proud of his achievement that they wanted to surprise him with a special gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Michelle Boyland said she got the idea of renting a billboard after watching a TV story about a similar gesture.

She thought it was an excellent way to honor her son and inspire others in their community.

She chose a location near their church and Ryan Boyland’s high school in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Billboard message

The billboard read, “Congratulations Doctor Ryan Boyland Class of 2023 University of Nebraska Medical Center.”

The Boyland family kept the billboard a secret from Ryan Boyland until they took him to see it in person.

Mild panic

He was shocked and overwhelmed when he saw his face 20 feet off the ground.

“The first thing I thought was, how long it had been there and how many people had already seen me before I had seen me? And like, a moment of mild panic kind of entered me,” he was quoted by ABC News to have said.

Ryan Boyland said he was not used to receiving such attention, but he appreciated the value of being a role model for other people of color who aspire to be doctors.

“I’m one of the few people in my family who work in health care and so I didn’t necessarily have a lot of examples of Black doctors or Black male doctors in front of me. And so now, a lot of people have that example and they have someone they can look to and I think that’s important and I think that’s valuable,” he said.

He added that he was grateful for his parents’ support and love throughout his journey.

He plans to pursue a residency in psychiatry and hopes to make a positive impact on people’s mental health.

Man whose doctor declared would die within 48 hours survived cancer through the help of family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a one-minute video was able to display the power of prayer and having relatives around at a time of need.

In the video that has been shared many times, a doctor had declared that the man would be dead between 24 to 48 hours but through family support and prayer he was able to live beyond the hours.

The family of the man gathered around him showing him love and attention while also praying for his healing.

Source: Legit.ng