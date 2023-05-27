A Nigerian man in search of a female house help has put out a notice for ladies who would be willing to apply

In the job description, he revealed that the lady would always be available to cook clean and grace his bed.

The young man also noted that whoever wants to apply for the job should not be more than 24 years old

A rich Nigerian man has come under fire after putting out a vacancy for house help.

The young man in need of a lady to help him around the house said he was willing to pay over N50,000 for the service.

Man in search of house help to warm his bed Photo credit: @belyndaa_/Twitter, Thomas Barwick/ Getty images

Source: UGC

According to him, he needs a girl who can take care of his house, cook for him and also share a bed with him whenever he feels like it.

"The employer is a young single but very busy gentleman of 27 who works from home as a Business Guru. Has little or no time to socialise and needs a girl between the ages of 20 and 24 who can take care of the house, cook for him and also share a bed with him", he said.

A Twitter user @belyndaa_ who spotted the job vacancy said she got furious and called the number to yell at him.

"Since I saw this I have been greatly disturbed. I have called and cussed but it’s still not enough. I want to even go as far as accepting the job so I can see the foolish guy and beat him up", she said.

Social media reactions

Ore Afolayan said:

"By all means, be financially okay before bringing kids into this world. There are some animals out there, disguising as humans who might take advantage of your less-privileged children. Continue grinding, folks."

David Dizi reacted:

"This is inevitable sha. There will be more of these types of job offers going forward because of the way our society is shaping."

Rebecca Spero said:

"This has to be a joke. See me laughing here."

Alex Officially added:

"Lmaoo. People dey for this world o. So he can't use his leg to go out and look for babe. He come put am for website. Most likely an abuser."

