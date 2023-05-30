A secondary school student got the attention of many during an inter-school marching competition

Apart from following the protocol of saluting an official dressed in white attire, the kid fell on his chest in a sudden move

The crowd praised him as the student elegantly marched back to a team waiting for him with their school's banner

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video showing a student showing off his marching skill during an inter-school parade had many people praising him.

The boy marched away from his team to an official standing on a pedestal. After saluting him thrice, he moved back to create space between him and the man.

The student marched with so much confidence. Photo source: @cyrilclintonnwa

Source: TikTok

Nigerian student fell as show of strength

Without letting people know what he was about to do next in the clip shared by @cyrilclintonnwa, the boy fell with his chest forward like a military officer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man before him was surprised and had to check if the boy was okay. The student stood up and marched away to join his team as if nothing happened. The crowd hailed him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

justify said:

"Na today that man standing go know the office work way him collect."

mia_collections said:

"The man in white standing is confused."

quinnrita said:

"Nobody is talking about d way d boy was marching he is really good."

Pablo_of_Delta said:

"Which kind school be all this one self."

zabby said:

"Una go still see the boy for sticker."

Sal said:

"Dem dey do things for this school sha."

comment_shaker said:

"Na corper train dem...why dem dey train this children like dis na buh the boy is good is matching."

Armstrong said:

"After watching this u still one advise me to put my child for government school."

Hrh Idowu Emmanuel Oneshioze said:

"That boy deserve award pls."

Comedian white said:

"This boy needs to join the military.. navy. the boy too good wow."

Lady crushed on lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian undergraduate made a video of her lecturer, who she always crushes on. She said he is the reason she loves school.

The pretty lady filmed the lecturer while he was addressing some undergraduates. As the man talked, students listened with rapt attention.

Student close to teacher

In other news, a pretty female teacher, @audriwill_, spoke about one of her students who was always visiting her in the office.

The video showed that the teenage boy was often happy whenever he was with her. She counted up to eight times the boy came to her office daily.

Source: Legit.ng