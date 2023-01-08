A teacher has shared a video of her male student who cannot do without coming to her often to see her

In the clip she made, the boy could be seen with bright smiles as he enjoyed his beautiful teacher's company

Many people who reacted to the video thanked the lady for building a trusted relationship with her student

A pretty female teacher, @audriwill_, has made a video about of one of her students who was always visits her in the office.

The video shows that the teenage boy was always happy whenever he was with her. She counted up to eight different times the boy came to her office in a day.

Many people said that the lady is the boy's safe space. Photo source: TikTok/@audriwill

Male student felt comfortable around teacher

At a point during the clip, the boy danced as he called his teacher a pretty person. He was always very comfortable around her.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the boy has found a very safe space around her. The teacher-student relationship looks indeed strong.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 2,000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

A Pretty hot mom said:

"He needs you probably more than you think."

Rockyy Roulette said:

"Definitely the kid who comes back after graduation just to see you."

kiaG said:

"This my lil brother and he acts the exact same way at home."

S E V Y N said:

"Don’t it feel good tho .. to know you the favorite teacher."

Imani said:

"That’s how you know 1) your good at your job and 2) making an impact in their life."

NurseAKA said:

"You’re his safe space!"

Geechie Gurl said:

"You are his safe space where he knows he can succeed, make mistakes w/o judgement, and be cared for. I miss my students."

Student wrote letter to pretty teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady with the Twitter handle @chanelchelle_ in a post on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, shared the photo of the letter her student wrote her. She described the boy as a "nonverbal special needs student".

In the letter, the boy who has not spoken a word said he might one day talk and get out of his "shy zone".

He stated that before he does that, he wants to first get comfortable with his environment. The student expressed his love for the teacher.

