A plumpy student who took part in a march past has gone viral on TikTok because of her interesting performance

In a video posted by @cyrilclintonnwa, the girl beautifully dressed in her uniform, marched with confidence and seriousness on her face

Her mannerism and demonstration when she saluted the official who took the salute at the event sparked reactions

In the video, the student appeared to be taking part in a march past to mark the 2023 Children's Day on May 27.

The student marched with confidence. Photo credit: TikTok/@cyrilclintonnwa.

Source: TikTok

The student looked plumpy and well-fed, and this made her march past to be more alluring.

Video of student taking part in march past goes viral

The video opened with the student marching gallantly towards a man who was taking the salute.

When she got there, she saluted perfectly and then stretched her hand for a handshake with the man on the podium.

However, when the man extended his hand, the student quickly withdrew her own, making it look like a prank.

But on the second attempt, they finally had a handshake to the admiration of all present.

The video which was posted by @cyrilclintonnwa has sparked funny reactions on TikTok. Some people have said the girl impressed them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of student performing march past

@Samuel and Debbie said:

"This man will be like, who is this one."

@deleficate commented:

"Nobody notice the confidence, well-done ma dear."

@biodun____ said:

"To be honest, she was on point. blessings of God upon her."

@Omoadekog commented:

"The man won shake Nigeria's budget."

@Edima Larry said:

"She actually matches really well."

@star peace said:

"Who else noticed the handshake prank."

@grachi_couture commented:

"She actually did it very nicely."

@Aree said:

"Confidence like this oh GOD."

Source: Legit.ng