"She is on Point": Plumpy Student in School Uniform Performs March Past in Sweet Way, Video Goes Viral
- A plumpy student who took part in a march past has gone viral on TikTok because of her interesting performance
- In a video posted by @cyrilclintonnwa, the girl beautifully dressed in her uniform, marched with confidence and seriousness on her face
- Her mannerism and demonstration when she saluted the official who took the salute at the event sparked reactions
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
A plumpy student has gone viral on TikTok because of how she performed her march past during an event.
In the video, the student appeared to be taking part in a march past to mark the 2023 Children's Day on May 27.
The student looked plumpy and well-fed, and this made her march past to be more alluring.
Video of student taking part in march past goes viral
"This girl dey enjoy": Engineering students celebrate only female in their department as she graduates
The video opened with the student marching gallantly towards a man who was taking the salute.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
When she got there, she saluted perfectly and then stretched her hand for a handshake with the man on the podium.
However, when the man extended his hand, the student quickly withdrew her own, making it look like a prank.
But on the second attempt, they finally had a handshake to the admiration of all present.
The video which was posted by @cyrilclintonnwa has sparked funny reactions on TikTok. Some people have said the girl impressed them.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of student performing march past
@Samuel and Debbie said:
"This man will be like, who is this one."
"Sweet to See": Young lady who works at biscuit company grabs packaged biscuit so fast, video goes viral
@deleficate commented:
"Nobody notice the confidence, well-done ma dear."
@biodun____ said:
"To be honest, she was on point. blessings of God upon her."
@Omoadekog commented:
"The man won shake Nigeria's budget."
@Edima Larry said:
"She actually matches really well."
@star peace said:
"Who else noticed the handshake prank."
@grachi_couture commented:
"She actually did it very nicely."
@Aree said:
"Confidence like this oh GOD."
Three students dance inside school
In a related story, Legit.ng reported three students danced with happiness in their school.
The students were dressed in a uniform way, and their dance also followed the same pattern.
After the video was posted on TikTok, many people expressed admiration for them.
Source: Legit.ng