"She is on Point": Plumpy Student in School Uniform Performs March Past in Sweet Way, Video Goes Viral
People

by  Israel Usulor
  • A plumpy student who took part in a march past has gone viral on TikTok because of her interesting performance
  • In a video posted by @cyrilclintonnwa, the girl beautifully dressed in her uniform, marched with confidence and seriousness on her face
  • Her mannerism and demonstration when she saluted the official who took the salute at the event sparked reactions

A plumpy student has gone viral on TikTok because of how she performed her march past during an event.

In the video, the student appeared to be taking part in a march past to mark the 2023 Children's Day on May 27.

Photos of a student performing march past.
The student marched with confidence. Photo credit: TikTok/@cyrilclintonnwa.
Source: TikTok

The student looked plumpy and well-fed, and this made her march past to be more alluring.

Video of student taking part in march past goes viral

The video opened with the student marching gallantly towards a man who was taking the salute.

When she got there, she saluted perfectly and then stretched her hand for a handshake with the man on the podium.

However, when the man extended his hand, the student quickly withdrew her own, making it look like a prank.

But on the second attempt, they finally had a handshake to the admiration of all present.

The video which was posted by @cyrilclintonnwa has sparked funny reactions on TikTok. Some people have said the girl impressed them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of student performing march past

@Samuel and Debbie said:

"This man will be like, who is this one."

@deleficate commented:

"Nobody notice the confidence, well-done ma dear."

@biodun____ said:

"To be honest, she was on point. blessings of God upon her."

@Omoadekog commented:

"The man won shake Nigeria's budget."

@Edima Larry said:

"She actually matches really well."

@star peace said:

"Who else noticed the handshake prank."

@grachi_couture commented:

"She actually did it very nicely."

@Aree said:

"Confidence like this oh GOD."

Three students dance inside school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported three students danced with happiness in their school.

The students were dressed in a uniform way, and their dance also followed the same pattern.

After the video was posted on TikTok, many people expressed admiration for them.

Source: Legit.ng

