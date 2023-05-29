A drama ensued at a salon as a man ran into someone who bullied him 30 years ago in secondary school

The man was ready to deal with the bully and confronted him while trying to refresh his memory

The bully whose hair was being cut stood up to again go up against his victim and the outcome was disappointing for some people

A trending video has shown the moment a man confronted his school bully after 30 years.

The man walked into a barbing salon and recognised the customer whose hair was being cut as his secondary school bully.

He confronted his bully 30 years after school. Photo Credit: @954fastpitchtv

Source: Instagram

Clearly with the past still on his mind, the man removed his hoodie as he refreshed the memory of his bully.

Eventually, his bully recognised him and stood up to challenge him. Quite disappointedly for the man, he was no match for the much taller bully. The man went to his knees as he tried to calm the already furious bully.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has stirred mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@moses.sharon92 said:

"Frankly speaking I hate oppression from birth , no one dere bully any child in my present, Bec it will become my fight thank God for the kind of strength I was having denI was a man in a shape of a woman, Miss wonderful have you been in the position when some neighbors will insult your parents and your mum will be like please don't let your sister knows about it ooo it was really fun when growing."

@michaelsplenz said:

"For some entitled people wey dey always say,”u no know tomorrow”. Oga that tomorrow,them go still better pass u,if you no double ur hustle."

@kingoftheempire said:

"I can't forget my Agricultural science teacher back in Ogbomoso high school then. I offered to give him manager at my farm. He did excellent job. Don't pay evil with evil."

@chyddo said:

"If you didn’t experience a school bully you’ll never understand. At a point I started missing text and exams cos I was afraid of being beat up by this one guy who bullied me too much. I did nothing to this guy, it was as if my village people assigned him to me . He calls me Boss now tho."

@dr.legendclothing said:

"The one that bullied me, i swear for am say he will not be alive to enter uni…..

"Omo the last time i saw the guy after secondary school . he was so ill it was difficult for him to walk . Fear catch me . i started saying God abeg , i know say no be wetin i talk make this guy dey suffer . i no really mean am .

"The next thing i heard , he was de@d …..

"The thing pain me . i know it wasn’t what i said . God is not from my village . But then i still fill guilty somehow."

Lady who used her school bully name profitably opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had narrated how she used her bully name in school as her brand name.

According to her, she courted trouble the day she jocularly asked a supposedly big boy at school to drop some of his responsibilities for others. He was the course rep and also vying for a post with the student union in school.

According to her, the big boy began to spread vicious rumours about her in school and invented the name Blinky as a way to get back at her.

Source: Legit.ng