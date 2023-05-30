A video shared on popular app, TikTok, captures a beautiful albino child showcasing her dance moves

In the video, the beautiful girl danced with so much energy and this attracted the attention of eyewitnesses

After the video was shared on social media, netizens who watched it commended the child for her boldness

A little girl has endeared the hearts of many after her dance video surfaced on TikTok app.

The captivating video showed the little girl with albinism dancing excitedly as someone filmed her in action.

Albino girl dances at school party Photo credit: @hazneby

Source: TikTok

Despite the presence of a huge crowd, the bold child showcased her dance skills and netizens marvelled.

Reacting to the video, many people admired the child's beauty while others wondered how she got her strength.

Social media reactions

@inyangenin said:

"Her parents should take good care of her esp her skin, don't suffer her under d sun."

@spicym_1 commented:

"I like the way she’s singing and dancing and minding her own business."

@thatgirlcovey said:

"Her skin is so clean! Her mama is doing a great job!"

@dammyluv08 said:

"Awwwwn police children school student."

@debbycounty17 reacted:

"When you enjoy your own company. Everything and everyone else doesn’t eexist"

@dorosaviour1 said:

"Just love the way she vibes on her own."

@debbiephilip766 noted:

"What a happy beautiful child."

@yaadede5 reacted:

"Me looking like this in my childhood and changing slowly. I love us."

@fidelis_x added:

"This one no send your mama o. Enjoying her company herself."

Watch the video below:

Albino girl steals the show during dance competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video spotted on Instagram shows a little black girl engaging in a dance competition with a pretty albino.

As they danced, the albino began to exhibit very energetic dance moves and her opponent immediately stopped dancing to stare at her. The albino girl didn't care as she continued dancing and showing off different moves to the amazement of viewers who came across the dance clip.

While some netizens applauded the little girl over her boldness, some others were so astonished over her energy. Charis Melvin said: "My ribs are aching, on a serious note can someone tell me what kind of dance it is, chai it's been a while I laughed and water coming out of my eyes o."

Source: Legit.ng