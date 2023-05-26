A Nigerian woman entertained the crowd at a party as she unashamedly danced to a throwback song with old break dance moves

The way the woman danced showed that she must have been an excellent dancer when she was younger

Nigerians in her comment section were more amazed when a lady sprayed the woman with imaginary money

A short video shared by a woman showed her infusing all her energy into a dance as a throwback song came on during a party.

With her sunshade, she (@sandybabyofficial) danced to Ice Prince's featured Particula song, slashing the air with her hands.

The woman's moves amazed people around her. Photo source: @sandybabyofficial

Source: TikTok

Woman dances to Particula song

The woman danced with all seriousness, without minding people close to her. At one point in the video, she did an amazing break-dance. She also displayed some TikTok moves.

As the woman danced with a straight face, passersby looked at her in wonder. One lady was spotted spraying her imaginary money.

The dancer moved her body well despite her size.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ukwuomachinonso said:

"Nothing una won tell me this woman dance break dance when she small."

QueenParadise said:

"If na me be the woman wey wear white I go use swag waka comot."

The celebrity nurse said:

"The invisible money sprayer for me."

onlyonemeerah1 said:

"Nothing wey you fit tell me this woman have been winning birthday dance since childhood."

Nikky of the most high said:

"Who’s mummy is this nobody can challenge her sef."

sharonjibrin2 said:

"E no easy ohhh even me no wey be young girl no sabi dance like dis."

Yeonjun’s Only Wife said:

"She ate tho."

Pearl_store14 said:

"The woman that sprayed her imaginary money."

