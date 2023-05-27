A son surprised his mother with a car to express his love and appreciation for her

She was so overjoyed that she fell to the floor and rolled around, praising Jesus repeatedly

The mother could not contain her joy for the gift from her son who wanted to show her mother he loved and valued her

An Instagram video of a son who bought a shiny new car for his mother, who had always supported him through thick and thin has gone viral.

When she saw the car parked outside her house, she gasped, unable to contain her happiness.

Happy mother lie flat on the floor after son buys him a car. Photo credit: @gossipmill Source: Instagram

Mother's boundless joy

Then she dropped to the floor and started rolling around with joy, shouting “Jesus! Jesus! Jesus!” over and over again.

She was so overwhelmed with gratitude and happiness that she couldn’t stand up.

Many social media users who watched the video were filled with deep emotion, after congratulating the mother, some prayed for the son too for making the mother happy.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 9,000 likes with more than hundreds of comments on Instagram.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@douglas_cash reacted:

"You buy car for person wey you suppose still buy food for if car Dey get fault now hope you know say she no fit get strength to push am."

@afunwa_elotanna17 said:

"Y she dey roll for dirty is wrong na Congrats duo."

@lovey_accesories wrote:

"Congratulations that's the only valid conversation! May our parent live to eat the fruits of their labor."

@nwokewhite commented:

"See the car you Dey buy for mama but if na all this babes we go Dey hear g wagon or Benz...congrats to mama anyways."

@silver_fx also commented:

"God when."

