A Nigerian woman, Ayomide Olaniran has narrated how her husband neglected her which led her to start riding keke to feed her children.

She operates a tricycle inside the University of Ibadan, one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria.

Olaniran is not trying to prove a point or compete with men, she is simply trying to provide for her three children after leaving her husband who could not cater for them.

Monthly salary not enough

She decided to start driving the tricycle this year when she realized that her monthly salary from her previous job was not enough, Saturday Tribune reported.

She said she learnt how to drive the tricycle in just two weeks and started working inside the university campus.

Olaniran said she pays N5,000 every day to the owner of the tricycle and makes some profit for herself which uses to pay for her children’s school fees and other expenses.

“I had no help. No family, and my husband’s family were not there too and I needed something to take care of my children. The two younger ones now go to a private school while the older one is in SS2 and I pay their school fees with what I make from driving this keke,” she said.

Olaniran said she was a hardworking woman before she got married and moved to Ibadan from Lagos, where she used to work at construction sites.

However, her husband stopped her from working and asked her to learn tailoring, which she did not have time for because of childbirth.

She said she left her marriage because her husband was not serious about caring for his family and his relatives accused her of not allowing him to take care of them. She said she was better off without him and thanked God for giving her the strength to take care of her children.

Olaniran said she did not intend to drive the tricycle for long, adding also that driving the tricycle in the university was not as challenging as outside.

Source: Legit.ng