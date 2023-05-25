A Nigerian widow has appealed to well-meaning Nigerians for help over a tussle she is having with her late husband's family

The mother of four accused them of killing him for his property after he was flown into Nigeria from Europe

She explained her five-day ordeal in Lagos, where her husband was hospitalised upon his return to the country

A widow with four kids has called on the Governor of Edo state, the Oba of Benin and well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid following her husband's demise.

Narrating the problem, the woman said she was legally married to her late husband, who spent 24 years of his life in Europe.

She said he was flown back to Nigeria after his cancer diagnosis and did not get better abroad.

When he arrived in Nigeria, the lady said she knew his family members were up to no good.

"My husband was sick in Europe and was diagnosed with cancer. He was brought to Nigeria to find a cure. When they brought him to Nigeria, I never knew his family had some conspiracy and plans of killing him...," she narrated.

He was taken to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and then another hospital in Badagry where he eventually died.

However, she feels his family was behind his demise because they want to take his property.

"...Because they want to collect property from us, they buried him in an undisclosed land," she said amid tears.

Widow with 5 kids says life has been hellish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a widow with five kids had lamented that life has been difficult for them.

Speaking with Legit TV, Blessing Adesuoye said she worked as a maid before losing her husband but couldn't continue with it due to lack of money.

Blessing, who now works as an office assistant in a hospital, said she doesn't want to remarry. The Igbo woman said she earns over N20,000 monthly.

According to the widow, she incurs debt before her salary comes in and offsets it when she receives her pay. She said there was no help from anywhere.

