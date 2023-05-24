A woman identified as Maryann Anyango warmed the hearts of many Kenyans after building a home for her family

The woman told Kenya's Tuko.co.ke that she saved for five years so that she could build the simple, mud-walled house that is her pride and joy

When she shared the photo of the house on Dream Home Facebook page, many Kenyans praised her for her resilience

Awendo, Migori, Kenya- A Migori woman married to a keke rider has shared a lovely photo of the beautiful house she built after saving for nearly five years.

Maryanne Anyango is excited after the house she saved for finally got completed. Photo: Maryann Anyango.

Maryann Anyango could not hide her joy as she explained how she had saved up the money to build the mud-walled house for her family.

The mother said she started with iron sheets for five years but due to financial constraints, she could not begin the construction process immediately.

"During the five years, I saved money, and we started building in December. I actually had a previous house, but I now wanted a big one that could accommodate me and my family, which is why I started saving for this new house," she said.

Anyango said the previous house is now her kitchen, and the family has ample space in the new house she has built.

"My husband works as a boda rider while I work in a small shop here at home, so if anything goes bad on his end, we always have something," she said.

Kenyans appreciate Maryann Anyango

When she shared the photo of the house on Dream Home Facebook page, many Kenyans praised her for her resilience.

She told the group that she is now looking for more money so as to finish up the plastering stages.

Here are some of the comments that her post ignited:

Lucy Wangeci said:

"Very good, neat work so far; may God hear the desire of your heart."

Kathambi Kiriungi said:

"Congratulations and may God grant you all your heart desires."

Osuku Rosemary Osuku said:

"Keep up the good work congrats."

