A woman named Cassandria Clemons was stood up at the altar by her groom, who never showed up or explained why

She felt heartbroken, embarrassed and betrayed, as she had loved him and trusted him with her future

She had suffered a lot of loss in the past and warned other women to be careful about opening up their hearts after being hurt

Cassandria Clemons had dreamed of her wedding day for a long time, she was ready to walk down the aisle and say “I do” to the man she loved.

But her dream turned into a nightmare when she realized that the groom was nowhere to be found.

She waited for hours, hoping that he would show up or at least call to explain. But he never did.

She was stood up at the altar, in front of her family and friends, who were equally shocked and confused.

She felt hurt, embarrassed and betrayed. She had poured her heart into the relationship and trusted him with her future. She still loved him, but she had no idea why he did this to her.

She said she cried all night long, trying to make sense of what happened. She revealed that she had been through a lot of pain and loss in the past five years.

Lost some of her families

She had lost her grandmother, her mother, her brother and her previous partner to death.

She thought she had found happiness again with this man, but he broke her heart in the worst way possible.

"I did walk down the isle. Was the groom there? No. Was I stood up at the altar? Yes. Am I hurt? Yes. Is this embarrassing? Yes. My heart was in this relationship. Do I love him still? Yes, I do. I've cried all night long. I wouldn't put this pain and hurt on my worst enemy. To pour your heart into something and too have that same heart wounded in a hurtful way. It felt good to be able to smile inside and outside again. I have no answers to what happened. I know that people are gonna talk but that's fine."

"Women be careful too opening up your heart after it been hurt. Went from loosing my grandmother, my mother, my brother, the man that I was with till death took him and now heart broken. When I say that I never felt so embarrassed in my life until now. So much hurt in these past 5 years. Some of y'all maybe laughing and talking but I am broken into pieces. I truly believe in my heart that he owe me some answers. I will never wish bad on nobody. l'm not asking for sympathy. I still love him."

