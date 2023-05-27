Theresa Nyirakajumba has cried out online over her inability to find a man whom her heart truly beats for

The woman lamented that she has never been with a man in her life but she currently craves the attention of one

In an emotional clip posted via Afrimax English, she begged people to help her find a man who would accept to be with her

An elderly woman, Theresa Nyirakajumba, appealed to people on social media to assist her in finding a male companion.

In a video shared via YouTube, the old woman revealed that she has never been in a relationship with any man since she was born.

123-year-old woman seeks love Photo credit: Afrimax English

Source: Youtube

Speaking to Afrimax English, she recounted how she turned down suitors because she was waiting for the perfect man whom she would feel a connection with.

Sadly, that never happened and now, at 123, she is pleading for help in getting a man for herself.

She said in the video:

"I never had a husband in my entire life. Yes of course I am a virgin. I would think of it during my era but I won't take myself to any husband.

"My name is Theresa Nyirakajumba. I have never seen the nakedness of a man. For 123 years, I live with an unfulfilled desire, a deviant hope and a courageous spirit of waiting that one day a man will emerge and embrace my soul."

"At the moment, you can help me and bring me a man. When I was young I didn't want to associate with men and that prevented me from any potential relationship. I never developed love for any man."

Social media reactions

@Ir-of4zn said:

"She does not realize the wrong man will tear her down. She is healthy and mobile. I hope she will find a good companion because that is what she wants."

@chesterphiri7523 wrote:

"If “Purity” is a person then this Mama is one. Longevity alone is even more than the happiness she could have gotten from a man. Glory be to God."

@francine8905 commented:

"She has lived this long without a heartache how lucky. The reason she has 123 years it's because she has loved herself for herself. She just needs a good place to live really and maybe she hasn't got feelings for men."

@charmainerussell522 reacted:

"She really doesn't need one again, she just needs to get closer to her Maker, I wish I was like her."

@gillianwalcott1857 added:

"123 years old and want a man. She still got that kind of feeling for a man. She better go and serve the lord."

Watch the video below:

