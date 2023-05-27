A Nigerian student has cried out on Twitter after he was rusticated from school because of a post he made on WhatsApp

The young boy had shared an emotional post kicking against the hike in school fees by the university authorities

Social media users have reacted massively to his tweet with many advising him to take the case straight to court

A Nigerian student has been rusticated from the University of Abuja for kicking against the hike in school fees.

The young boy made a post on his Student Union Government (SUG) WhatsApp group chat expressing his displeasure over the hike in school fees.

Student rusticated over WhatsApp message Photo credit: @MStudioImages/Getty images, CyprianIgwe3/Twitter

In his message, he tried to summon his colleagues in the SUG to join him in the fight against the school fees increment.

However, this didn't go down well with the university management and they immediately served him a letter of expulsion.

Sharing his story via Twitter, the victim identified as Cyprian Igwe said:

"Today I was rusticated from the University of Abuja because of my post on my sug WhatsApp group. If the poor can't go to school we don't have the education we deserve!"

Social media reactions

Ogundare4 said:

"The registrar that wrote this letter deserves demotion and his academic certificates need to be checked. Poor writing. Rusticating you before hearing you or investigating. A public Uni should be able to handle this matter better."

Dubem Agbo reacted:

"I can't believe this is coming from a university. Very laughable letter filled with grammatical errors. Rustication without fair hearing? The letter says rustication and not suspension but still ended with "pending the determination of the case. What again are they determining?"

Goodnews Ikeh commented:

"Well, at least someone observed the grammatical errors in the "official letter"! The Deputy Registrar (Academics) should have his appointment terminated effectively for giving the school a bad image."

Dennis Igwe added:

"Your Lecturers no know book at all. Grammatical blunders everywhere."

See the post below:

