A female corps member has lamented on social media over the poor condition of her PPA Corpers' lodge

She said the principal described it as a comfortable place and really hyped the lodge but the reverse was the case

When she returned to her hotel room, the lady said she had to rethink continuing with the NYSC scheme

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir on the net as she shared a video showing the Corpers' lodge she was taken to by the principal in her place of primary assignment.

Far from the term comfortable the principal used to describe the place, the lady cried out over its deplorable condition.

She lamented over the deplorable state of the lodge.

Source: TikTok

She recorded the room, the toilet and the bathroom and sarcastically hyped it for her potential viewers.

Afterwards, the female corps member returned to her hotel room and said she may have a second thought about continuing the programme as she can't stay in such a place.

Mixed reactions trailed her video as netizens shared their thoughts on the state of the lodge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Ayi’s_source said:

"I see infection flying my sister run oooo."

Nurse Abigail said:

"The bathroom is so irritating to watch to more of stay there.

"U even try to enter inside."

Coco—nut said:

"Nassarawa state be doing the most. They posted me to one village without network or electricity. I cried and redeployed to my Abuja jeje."

fejiro446 said:

"Let me save more money first before I will think of this nysc matter."

Queen Tamara said:

"I already feel irritated just by looking at the video why are they like this."

Crissnow said:

"Nah this kind of things make people dey ghost nysc."

Lol said:

"If person sleep for here na masqurade go pursue am for dream."

Stanley Clef said:

"This NYSC na just suffer head tbh."

NYSC corp member laments over condition of Bayelsa Orientation Camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corp member had cried out over the deplorable state of the Bayelsa Orientation Camp.

In a video shared by @gossipboyz1 on Instagram, an unidentified distraught corp member - in the company of his colleagues - lamented the poor state of their orientation camp.

He hammered on the fact that the shabby-looking lodge exposed them to mosquitoes and wasn't properly ventilated. In the night video he released, it was observed that the roofing was scattered and had openings with some parts of it dragging on the floor.

The room which practically had nothing in it lacked things befitting for a human abode.

Source: Legit.ng