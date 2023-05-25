A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after using his teeth to peel about 50 large coconuts

The young man revealed that he carried out the act in a desperate and determined attempt to break Guinness World Record

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video as some people condemned his action while others hailed him

A young Nigerian man has publicly removed the husks of about 50 large coconuts using only his teeth.

In a video clip trending on social media, the man was spotted removing the husks as a large crowd surrounded him to cheer him on.

Man breaks coconuts with his teeth Photo credit: @mayorofabk

Source: TikTok

He was given water at intervals by a caring eyewitness to rinse his mouth and gain more energy.

The cheers coming from the crowd gave him the strength to keep going and his friends were also hyping him.

Concerned netizens reacted to the video as they hoped that he got the approval of the Guinness World Records before going ahead with the challenge.

"I thank God for doing this smoothly. I break the record at last. First guy to use teeth to break 50 coconuts", Mayorofabk wrote.

Social media reactions

@ogastreet said:

"Where are the officials?"

@just_one_empress said:

"Guinness fit no record am."

@kexx10 commented:

"Hope he knows the Guinness world record doesn’t give cash price."

@deanability_ reacted:

"Guinness go ban Nigerians this period no worry."

@Irishpresh said:

"Poverty will make you discover many things. He has got skills man."

@maery125 commented:

"Hope he knows that Guinness World Record does not involve money."

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that as Hilda Baci broke the world record for the longest cooking hours ever done by a person, Nigerians took to Twitter to share their admiration.

It should be noted that a cooking hackathon that started on Thursday, May 11, is still ongoing at the time this report was written on Monday, May 15. People gave the Nigerian lady support as she cooked. Even after she had broken the old record, they stayed with her. A tweet shared by Pamilerin captured the moment the chef folded her hands as she surpassed the record by a few seconds with the time still reading.

@angela_menyah said: "I'm so excited. This clearly teaches us; 1. Everything is possible with God. 2. You can do anything you put your mind to. 3. Support is key in achieving goals; financial, physical presence, prayers, etc."

