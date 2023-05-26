A TikTok video of a graduate performing the Kilimanjaro dance moves on stage after receiving his certificate has become a hit online

The clip captured the moment the song started playing and the young man began to bust the dance moves to the delight of the crowd

The new graduate was able to show his passion for the song as well as his skill in doing the challenging dance moves

Graduate make some kilimanjaro dance moves. Photo credit: @ukzn_official Source: TikTok

Kilimanjaro dance moves from fresh graduate

Many social media users who watched him confessed that they love his dance and then went further to congratulate him.

As of publishing the report, the video has gained 43,000 likes with over 700 comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Sashaq91 reacted:

"Could never be UJ."

@Bokang said:

"I study at 0J neh but when I graduate I'm going to UKZN."

@Marlemukend wrote:

"UKZN truly understands and I am here for it."

@AstinRichard commented:

"Gotta love the energy at ukzn."

@LadyZaheera also commented:

"Where can i buy a ticket to the UKZN graduations ceremony, what a vibe."

@DrAwelanl said:

"I've been saying that when I graduate, I wanna graduate at UKZN Stage."

@AkhonaNdimande:

"I was there, number 4 on the red gowns still waiting for my video."

Little boy does Kilimanjaro dance effortlessly, many praise him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a little boy’s attempt to copy the popular Kilimanjaro dance moves from a phone video has made him a TikTok sensation.

He was captivated by the fun and energetic dance and wanted to join in the craze. His adorable performance has won many hearts online.

The Kilimanjaro dance challenge is one of the latest trends on TikTok that features users dancing to a song with a similar name.

Source: Legit.ng