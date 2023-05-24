A video of a little boy doing the trending Kilimanjaro dance moves has gone viral on TikTok

The boy who was obviously looking at the video of the dance in a phone attempted to replicate it

The little boy must have enjoyed the Kilimanjaro dance moves so much that he wanted to also be a part of those who could remake it

A little boy’s attempt to copy the popular Kilimanjaro dance moves from a phone video has made him a TikTok sensation.

He was captivated by the fun and energetic dance and wanted to join in the craze, his adorable performance has won many hearts online.

Little boy's commendable Kilimanjaro dance move.

Source: TikTok

Little boy effortless kilimanjaro dance

The Kilimanjaro dance challenge is one of the latest trends on TikTok that features users dancing to a song with similar name.

The song is a fusion of Amapiano, a South African genre of music, and Tanzanian beats.

The video of the boy has received thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users who praised the boy’s enthusiasm and cuteness.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@pabi_cooper reacted:

"I want him."

@LesediThomas859 said:

"Pandemic babies are on another level."

@naledi wrote:

"why isn't this viral."

@leboo02 commented:

"Lol bathong wanted to see the Kilimanjaro so bad."

@sneguguncobiledub commented:

"Pack the bags I'm coming to fetch him."

@user2929935773189 also commented:

"He even understands the lyrics."

@ukhanyo:

"Too cute. By the age of 4 he will be be taking our spot here on TikTok Im afraid, this is a good one."

@user8585995959:

"Pls make him watch educational video when he's still very smart."

