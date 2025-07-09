JAMB has announced plans to delist 130 CBT centres accused of compromising examination integrity through malpractice and sabotage

Infractions included covering CCTV cameras, relocating routers, and engaging in biometric and photo manipulation to aid cheating

The Board is seeking stronger collaboration with MTN to strengthen digital monitoring and address emerging security challenges

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to delist no fewer than 130 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres found culpable of undermining its examination integrity through various acts of malpractice and sabotage.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, made this known during a courtesy visit by senior representatives of MTN Nigeria, as captured in the Board’s weekly bulletin published on Monday.

Centers caught engaging in malpractice

According to Oloyede, several CBT centres were caught engaging in deliberate attempts to compromise the monitoring infrastructure set up by the Board to ensure a fair and transparent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) process.

He revealed that the infractions included tampering with CCTV cameras by physically covering their lenses during examinations, as well as the illegal relocation of routers - actions that disrupted the Board’s surveillance operations.

“The Board noted with dismay that some unscrupulous CBT centre owners deliberately circumvented the operations of its devices through the relocation of their allocated routers as well as engaging in acts capable of undermining the sanctity of the Board’s examination monitoring and surveillance,” the JAMB boss said.

JAMB notes candidates' new cunning way to cheat

Oloyede identified newer forms of malpractice, such as photo blending and fingerprint manipulation, which have emerged as threats to the credibility of the examination process.

He warned that any centre implicated in these violations would not only be delisted but would also forfeit payment for services rendered during the exams.

The Registrar stressed that the CCTV infrastructure was deployed not only for real-time monitoring but also for post-examination reviews, and any attempts to tamper with this system directly attack the integrity of JAMB’s operations.

JAMB appeals for MTN crucial support

During the meeting, the Board appealed to MTN Nigeria to enhance its service delivery, particularly in technical areas that support JAMB’s digital processes.

Oloyede pointed out that stronger collaboration between JAMB and the telecom provider would be critical to addressing emerging security challenges and improving examination service delivery.

MTN’s Acting General Manager for Regional Operations (North-West), Mr. Ohwofasa Obazenu, who led the delegation, reiterated the telecom company’s readiness to support JAMB’s vision for a fully digitized and credible examination process.

He commended the Board for its continued drive for transparency and technological innovation in Nigeria’s education sector.

The visit also opened discussions on related issues such as underage SIM ownership, customized SIM options like “Keep My Number,” and other services that impact JAMB’s work and candidates’ access to digital resources.

JAMB candidates who would be barred

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB stressed that candidates whose biometric verification is unsuccessful on the examination day would not be permitted to sit the UTME or its mock version.

JAMB noted that no parent or proxy is allowed to make any transaction on candidates' profiles or interfere with the registration "to avoid alterations and data mismatch".

