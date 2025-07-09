A Nigerian man has shared his experience after flying with the newly launched Enugu Air from Abuja to Enugu

The man shared a post on X, noting that he flew with the new airline which was launched by the Enugu State Government

Many people asked him if the new airline provided him with value for his money, and he responded to them

Reactions have continued to trail the launch of an airline by the Enugu State Government.

The new airline's maiden flight was inaugurated at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on Monday, July 7.

The man said he paid N110,000 to fly with Enugu Air to Enugu. Photo credit: X/UtaziJay and KelOnovo.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who flew with the airline after it was inaugurated has come online to share his experience.

In a post he made on X, the man, Utazi Jay said he would regard himself as a pioner stakeholder in the airline.

He said he used the airline to travel from Abuja to Enugu.

He wrote:

"I flew @Enuguair from Abuja to Enugu just a day after its launch. Call me a pioneer stakeholder."

Utazi said after he booked the ticket, he had a complaint and it was resolved within 30 minutes.

His words:

"You know, I actually had a complain after I booked my ticket but they fixed the issue within 30 minutes, and I was still able to fly without any hitches today."

When asked about his experience and how much he paid for the flight ticket to Enugu, he shared his overall experience.

He said:

"The service was fine, actually. Not bad at all. I paid N110,000 for an economy ticket."

Enugu Air was launched on Monday, July 7. Photo credit: X/Enugu Air.

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man flies Enugu Air

@abonyi_maryann said:

"A day after launch. Ok. The Igbo woman in me would want to read tons of reviews before booking."

@izukaego said:

"Osebuluwa, I have hair, one black polo, I can take selfies, and hopefully, smile while at it. When?"

@coljohnnwafor said:

"Share link for booking and also if I have a complaint who do I refer the complaint to Enugu Air or xe Air also hope not the type of Nigeria air ✈️ did with Ethiopian air."

@Jamessucre2 said:

"Hope they gave you guys okpa."

@BobbyDalentino said:

"I thought it was just launched and it's rusting already, I thought it's supposed to be a new aircraft, I mean everything new."

@nedu_ramzi said:

"Talk to me Jay, how was your experience."

@bostonatane said:

"They have paid them to promote what won't last the rest of the year."

@JoyAdannaya11 said:

"Did they serve hot jollof with peppered turkey?"

Keyamo attends launch of Enugu Air

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Enugu Air, a state-owned commercial airline, launched on July 7, 2025, as part of Governor Peter Mbah's plan to establish Enugu as a major aviation hub.

The airline will start with a fleet of three Embraer aircraft, serving routes connecting Enugu to major Nigerian cities like Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

The launch event at Akanu Ibiam International Airport was attended by Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and other dignitaries.

